
(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best day spas near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top day spas in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for day spas.
Obsessed Salon
Topping the list is Obsessed Salon, situated at 2611 S. Parker Road. With 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon, nail salon and day spa has proven to be the highest-rated business of its kind in Aurora.
Exclusively Yours Massage
Southeast Crossing’s Exclusively Yours Massage, located at 2224 S. Fraser St., Suite 4, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa and massage therapist spot five stars out of 17 reviews.
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Over in Tallyn’s Reach, check out Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, which has earned four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the day spa and massage business at 24300 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 138.
Article provided by Hoodline.
