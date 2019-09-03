Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A driver accused of crashing through a barricade at the Taste of Colorado festival on Sunday has been arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and traffic related charges. Police said Samuel Cone’s breath smelled like alcohol, he was “mumbling,” his eyes were watery and “balance was not observed.”
DENVER (CBS4) – A driver accused of crashing through a barricade at the Taste of Colorado festival on Sunday has been arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and traffic related charges. Police said Samuel Cone’s breath smelled like alcohol, he was “mumbling,” his eyes were watery and “balance was not observed.”
Denver police said one person suffered a leg injury when the driver crashed through the barricade at 14th Avenue and Broadway.
Cone, 27, was not given the standard field sobriety test but was transported to Denver Health Medical Center, where a blood sample was taken. The results of that test are still pending.
You must log in to post a comment.