GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officers saved a moose calf after it and its mother fell into an open well. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say the mother did not survive.
Officers say the landowner left the well unsecured near Rollinsville over the weekend. Video shows the two struggling to escape the mucky water.
Officers used poles and a tow strap to pull them out. They relocated the moose calf to another undisclosed area.
