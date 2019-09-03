  • CBS4On Air

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officers saved a moose calf after it and its mother fell into an open well. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say the mother did not survive.

Wildlife officers save a moose calf near Rollinsville. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officers say the landowner left the well unsecured near Rollinsville over the weekend. Video shows the two struggling to escape the mucky water.

Wildlife officers save a moose calf near Rollinsville. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildlife officers save a moose calf near Rollinsville. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officers used poles and a tow strap to pull them out. They relocated the moose calf to another undisclosed area.

