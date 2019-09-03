  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Another school says it will not follow the state’s new sex education law. Liberty Common School in Fort Collins says it has applied for a waiver.

The Coloradoan reports the school’s headmaster has been outspoken about the law. He says pre-marital abstinence is consistent with the school’s virtues.

The new law requires schools to teach a more comprehensive version of sex education which includes information about contraception.

Last week, District 38 in Monument announced it will not follow the new law. It claims a state requirement takes away the authority of local school districts.

