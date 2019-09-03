DENVER (CBS4) – After unprecedented heat over the long Labor Day weekend, temperatures will drop about 15 degrees along the Front Range on Tuesday. And although record heat is not expected to return anytime soon, temperatures will remain above normal all week.
Denver officially reached 98 back on Sunday which was enough to break the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in September. That record latest only 25 hours. At 3:58 p.m. on Monday, Denver reached 100 degrees.
Monday’s heat not only broke the record high again for September, it also broke the record for the latest 100 degree temperature by more than two weeks. The previous record for the latest 100 degree day was August 16. 2002.
So instead of record breaking heat on Tuesday, temperatures will be just slightly above normal for the first week in September. The normal high temperature in Denver is 83 and we expect a high closer to 85. Highs in the 90s will return for Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures will remain below records.
