BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Folsom Field is getting more environmentally friendly. The university is partnering with Ball Corporation to introduce new recyclable drink cups at the venue.
The move is part of CU’s goal to become plastic-free in their sports venues by 2020. After the transition, Folsom Field will be the first venue in the nation to introduce the infinitely recyclable aluminum cup.
The cup will be available to fans starting with the Nebraska home game on September 7th.
Ball’s research shows that 67% of U.S. consumers say they’ll visit a venue more often if they use recyclable materials like aluminum cups instead of plastic. That research also shows that 78% of consumers expect beverage companies to use environmentally-friendly containers in the next five years.
75% of all the aluminum ever produced is still in use today.
You must log in to post a comment.