DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Task Force One is in Orlando ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The crews are staging at its incident command center at the Orlando Convention Center.
In Florida, officials are urging people to stay away from the beaches due to possible storm surges from Dorian that could include waves of up to 20 feet. The storm surge is expected along the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway as the storm moves toward the north.
The team of 16 has been training with a mobile survey and mapping system. This is designed to help them find and rescue people who may be stranded due to flooding.
CO-TF 1 left for Florida on Aug. 30.
