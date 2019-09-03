Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Some NFL fans are really annoying. Denver Broncos fans aren’t in that group, according to a new survey.
Insight Pest Solutions recently polled NFL fans asking which fan group “bugged” them the most. The team with the most annoying fans is the New England Patriots, with nearly 35% of people saying they’re the most annoying. Dallas Cowboys fans were a distant second, with 13% of the vote. Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Green Bay fans rounded out the Top 5.
Broncos fans came in 15th, in the middle of the pack of NFL fans. Just 1% of fans polled said they found Broncos fans the most annoying.
