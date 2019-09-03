BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder City Council will once again discuss its plan to crack down on vaping among young adults. The council finalized a plan last week to ban sales of flavored vaping products to those under the age of 21.
The plan also calls for voter approval on a 40% sales tax on vaping products. If the city council moves forward on that plan, it will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.
The first death related to vaping occurred last month in Illinois. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there has been an outbreak of a mysterious lung disease in people who use vaping devices.
A second case of a vaping-related illness was confirmed in Colorado last week. There are two other suspected cases in Colorado.
More than 200 suspected cases have been reported in 22 states – many involving teens and young adults. Some patients have likened onset of the illness to a heart attack, and others to the flu. Symptoms have included shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, vomiting, cough, and possible fever. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the body apparently reacting to a caustic substance that someone breathed in.
The second reading of the planned changes in Boulder regarding vaping is scheduled for Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
You must log in to post a comment.