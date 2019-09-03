Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Visitors literally have one day to plan a trip to the chapel at the Air Force Academy. The iconic chapel will close at the end of the day on Tuesday for renovations.
The Air Force has set aside $158 million for the project on the chapel that was built in 1962. That project was originally slated to begin in January but was pushed back due to hurricane damage at Tyndall Air Force Base.
Air Force officials say repairs to Tyndall cost more than $3 billion after Hurricane Michael damaged all 1,200 of its buildings in October 2018.
The renovation project will keep the chapel closed until late 2022.
