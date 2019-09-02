



Busy intersections can be prone to crashes. The Yosemite Street and Interstate 225 intersection is no exception.

“I would say once a week, if not more,” Brittany Schwartz said. “I saw a bumper there one day, the next day a headlight, and the next day a bunch of [collision] rubble and debris.”

Brittany lives close to the intersection and drives through it every day. She said a sound wall creates a blind corner for drivers exiting the interstate onto northbound Yosemite Street. It’s also tricky for others trying to turn across three lanes of traffic from or onto Oxford Drive.

“It’s dangerous,” Brittany said.

It is a danger she knows all too well.

“Two weeks ago, I was the one turning left onto Oxford and I missed seeing a vehicle,” she told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann, explaining a black sedan slammed into her orange Toyota, totaling both vehicles.

“Luckily they walked away with a burn on their wrist, and I walked away with broken bones and bruises,” Brittany said, pointing out her left arm in a cast.

Sadly, however, another driver wasn’t so lucky Sunday evening. A van collided with a sports car, killing the man inside. Denver Police said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

The deadly collision happened just feet away from where Brittany’s occurred, and she’s had enough. She isn’t sure what will fix the problem, but she wants something to happen soon.

“It’s shocking and it needs to stop,” she said of the crashes. “The overall concern is safety. Not just for myself, but for everyone.”

Brittany said she reached out to CBS4 about the crashes at the busy intersection because she wasn’t sure how to get any street lights changed or signs added, or at least a study of the area.

CBS4 asked Denver Police about her concerns and a spokesperson said the department does monitor troublesome intersections, however could not say if Yosemite Street/I-225 is on their current watch list.

The spokesperson added anyone concerned with a specific area should contact the department’s Traffic Operations at (720)337-1030.

LINK: City Of Denver Traffic Safety