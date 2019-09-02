Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The 36th annual Taste of Colorado will wrap up on Monday night. The community favorite event features nearly 200 booths of local food and artists at Civic Center Park.
DENVER (CBS4) – The 36th annual Taste of Colorado will wrap up on Monday night. The community favorite event features nearly 200 booths of local food and artists at Civic Center Park.
Live music acts, rides and activities also provide entertainment.
The event closes at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but food and drinks are for sale.
RELATED: ‘No Better Way To Go Out’: Bayou Bob’s Serves Final Cajun Dish In Colorado
You must log in to post a comment.