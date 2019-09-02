(HOODLINE) – Visiting Southwest Denver, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver region by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cider-making outlet to a shop known for its inventory of retro gaming systems.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southwest Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas
Topping the list is Mexican eatery La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas. Located at 1565 W. Alameda Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp.
La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas has an extensive menu brimming with authentic Mexican street taco options, including suadero beef flank, cow tongue, chorizo with cheese and al pastor with spit-grilled meat.
Columbine Steak House & Lounge
Next up is steak destination Columbine Steak House & Lounge, situated at 300 Federal Blvd. With four stars out of 285 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
As its name implies, this well-loved steakhouse and lounge is primarily known for its meat-based entrees. Noteworthy cuts to try here include the porterhouse, sirloin, T-bone and New York strip steaks.
Colorado Cider
Cider-maker Colorado Cider, which specializes in creating hard ciders, is another exceptional choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2650 W. Second Ave., Suite 10, 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews.
This popular cidery offers an assortment of different fermented apple hard ciders, ranging from traditional styles to more contemporary varietals. Some of which incorporate unique flavors such as spruce pine tips, apricot, Colorado-grown bartlett pears and lemongrass.
Article provided by Hoodline.
