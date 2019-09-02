



– Have you ever wanted to break something after a bad day? Well, now there is a way to do that in Denver and it’s considered ‘therapeutic demolition.’ A new business called Smash*It Breakroom, gives people a way to relieve stress by destroying various items.

“It just feels good, you know, to kind of just let go,” explained Katharine Hotvedt, who was smashing items on Sunday.

The idea of a “break room” or “rage room” is growing in popularity across the country, but the owners of Smash*It Breakroom say Denver didn’t have anything like it.

“We wanted to get started and open immediately,” explained Drew Neilson, owner and cofounder of Smash*It Breakroom.

The idea behind it is simple. People sign up for a session, sign a waiver and head to the armory room. That’s filled with baseball bats, sledge hammers and other items used for demolition.

“That’s where they gear up,” explained Dustin Gagne, owner and co-founder. “They pick out the tools they want, hard hats, safety glasses and gloves.”

Each room will have a box of items including glasses, plates, electronics and even some furniture. Customers can destroy each item however they’d like.

“Some people go all out swinging at as much stuff as fast as they can break it,” Gagne explained. “Others plan it out and neatly design what they’re going to do.”

While it’s a fun activity, the owners say it’s a great way to get adrenaline pumping and most importantly, relieve stress.

“It’s a great way to relieve stress,” Neilson said. “People just laugh a lot. Even though it sounds like something that is all angry and destructive, it’s actually fun.”

The Smash*It Room is open 6 days a week and has various rates depending on the number of people in the party, length of session and how many items are wanted to destroy. For more information, visit smashitbreakroom.com.