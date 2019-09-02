Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters battled the Shawnee Peak Fire on Labor Day. The fire has grown to 70 acres in the Lost Creek Wilderness.
The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 26. Since then, crews have contained about 60% of it.
Crews continued dry mop operations as the fire burned unscorched vegetation.
“Burning out old and dense vegetation returns nutrients back into the soil and enhances regeneration of new growth, which provides nutritious vegetation for wildlife in the area,” crews said in a news release.
No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.
