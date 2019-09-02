Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Lost Creek Wilderness, Shawnee Peak Fire


PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters battled the Shawnee Peak Fire on Labor Day. The fire has grown to 70 acres in the Lost Creek Wilderness.

(credit: USFS)

The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 26. Since then, crews have contained about 60% of it.

Crews continued dry mop operations as the fire burned unscorched vegetation.

(credit: CBS)

“Burning out old and dense vegetation returns nutrients back into the soil and enhances regeneration of new growth, which provides nutritious vegetation for wildlife in the area,” crews said in a news release.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

