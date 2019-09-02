DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating after a scooter rider was seriously hurt in a crash with a car. Officers were called to the intersection of E. 1st Ave. and N. Cherokee St. just after 5 p.m.
Investigators said the scooter rider blew past a stop sign before they were hit by the driver.
#TRAFFIC #DPD responded to E. 1st Ave. and N. Cherokee St. on a crash involving a stand up scooter vs an auto. The scooter rider sustained SBI and was transported to a local hospital. W/B 1st is closed at Cherokee. pic.twitter.com/mJ7Sg9J7F0
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 2, 2019
The scooter rider was taken to the hospital with a serious injury to her shoulder. A police spokesperson said the scooter rider will likely face charges for the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.