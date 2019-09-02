Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating after a scooter rider was seriously hurt in a crash with a car. Officers were called to the intersection of E. 1st Ave. and N. Cherokee St. just after 5 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators said the scooter rider blew past a stop sign before they were hit by the driver.

The scooter rider was taken to the hospital with a serious injury to her shoulder. A police spokesperson said the scooter rider will likely face charges for the crash.

 

