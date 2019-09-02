Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have identified the body found in a Boulder drainage ditch on Friday as 36-year-old Raquel Perkes from Denver.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have identified the body found in a Boulder drainage ditch on Friday as 36-year-old Raquel Perkes from Denver.
Crews cleaning the ditch discovered the body near Valmont Park Disc Golf Course.
Boulder Police say the body had been submerged in water “for some time.” The Boulder County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy but the cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.