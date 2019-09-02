  • CBS4On Air

By Justin Adams

DENVER (CBS4) – The first round of the games in the FIBA World Cup went well for two Denver Nuggets stars.

Serbia’s Nikola Jokic (C) passes the ball during the Basketball World Cup Group D game between Serbia and Philippines in Foshan on September 2, 2019. (Photo credit: YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokic helped Serbia to a dominant 126-67 win over the Philippines. Jokic scored 11 points with seven rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Serbia improves to 2-0 in first round play and will play Italy on Wednesday.

Spain’s Juan Hernangomez (C) dunks the ball during the Basketball World Cup Group C game between Puerto Rico and Spain in Guangzhou on September 2, 2019. (Photo credit: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)

Juancho Hernangomez scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds as Spain beat Puerto Rico 73-63. Spain also improves to 2-0 and will play Iran on Wednesday.

Nuggets center Mason Plumlee and the United States basketball team will play Turkey on Tuesday.

