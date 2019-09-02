Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The first round of the games in the FIBA World Cup went well for two Denver Nuggets stars.
Nikola Jokic helped Serbia to a dominant 126-67 win over the Philippines. Jokic scored 11 points with seven rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Serbia improves to 2-0 in first round play and will play Italy on Wednesday.
Juancho Hernangomez scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds as Spain beat Puerto Rico 73-63. Spain also improves to 2-0 and will play Iran on Wednesday.
Nuggets center Mason Plumlee and the United States basketball team will play Turkey on Tuesday.
