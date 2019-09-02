Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Meadow View Elementary School in Castle Rock will be closed Tuesday due to a water leak. The district made the announcement over Labor Day weekend, citing flooding in the building.
Officials said they’re evaluating the situation to decide when the school will reopen. For the latest updates, visit the Meadow View Elementary website.
