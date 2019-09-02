Filed Under:Castle Rock, Meadow View Elementary


CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Meadow View Elementary School in Castle Rock will be closed Tuesday due to a water leak. The district made the announcement over Labor Day weekend, citing flooding in the building.

(credit: ThinkStock)

Officials said they’re evaluating the situation to decide when the school will reopen. For the latest updates, visit the Meadow View Elementary website.

 

 

Comments