



Volunteers are out looking for Outlaw, a Chihuahua mix, that ran away from a crash near Vail Pass. His owners were sent to the hospital Saturday.

Brandon Ciullo didn’t know the people involved in the crash, but didn’t waste anytime getting the word out about the missing dog.

“I figure if I come up and put up some posters, if someone drives by and sees them,” he said.

Ciullo lives in Dillon. When he heard about the crash, as a animal lover and a volunteer with the Summit County Search and Rescue group, he knew he needed to help try to reunite Outlaw with his puppy parents.

“I-70 is such a huge corridor, and as soon as someone gets in an accident and loses a dog, within minutes we could have 100 square foot miles of social media people knowing,” he said.

He posted about Outlaw’s story and the search to find him on the Summit County Loves Their Pets Facebook page. Some have already reported seeing Outlaw.

“I would be a ecstatic someone called me up and said, ‘hey, we found your dog.’ It happens we probably find 90% of the dogs that get lost.”

Outlaw’s family remains in a Denver hospital recovering and anxious to get their beloved pet back.

“I don’t mind volunteering. It’s not really volunteering when you love it, when you love doing something,” Ciullo said.

But the clock is ticking.