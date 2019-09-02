  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) — Country music star Dierks Bentley got himself into a little trouble in Colorado. Bentley tweeted a video of himself sitting in a patrol car, getting a ticket — for fishing without a license.

“Hey Luke, those fish we caught in the Cottonwood Creek this week here in Buena Vista, we should probably getting a fishing license next time because I just got pulled over,” Bentley said. He tagged fellow singers Luke Bryan and Hardy.

“You’re next,” he warns.

Bentley posted a selfie with a fish on Instagram on Sunday — and joke that he was having much better results than Bryan.

Bryan was in Colorado for the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista.

