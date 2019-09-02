(CBS4) — Country music star Dierks Bentley got himself into a little trouble in Colorado. Bentley tweeted a video of himself sitting in a patrol car, getting a ticket — for fishing without a license.
“Hey Luke, those fish we caught in the Cottonwood Creek this week here in Buena Vista, we should probably getting a fishing license next time because I just got pulled over,” Bentley said. He tagged fellow singers Luke Bryan and Hardy.
“You’re next,” he warns.
Little heads up Lukey. Hardy…..?!🤔
Actually appreciate the ticket. Appreciate being treated like a regular person. Appreciate what @COParksWildlife does. I’ll be all licensed up next time! @LukeBryanOnline @HardyMusic pic.twitter.com/m13EWYrXsN
— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) September 2, 2019
Bentley posted a selfie with a fish on Instagram on Sunday — and joke that he was having much better results than Bryan.
View this post on Instagram
Day 3 off to a good start @sevenpeaksfest! #living (btw… @lukebryan only caught one and this is my third in 30 mins… not that it’s a competition… totally not… fishing and Seven Peaks is all about community and good vibes… but if it was a competition… I would be crushing him. But it’s not. But if… just saying)
Bryan was in Colorado for the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista.
You must log in to post a comment.