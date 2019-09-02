DENVER (CBS4) – More temperature records will fall this afternoon across Colorado as a big ridge of hot, high pressure sits overhead. That means sunny to mostly sunny skies with very little in the way of afternoon showers and storms.
Sunday set a new record high of 98°F in Denver. Not only is that a new daily record for September 1 but it also set a new all-time record high for the month!
We should at least hit those levels again today, but most likely, we’ll be at least a degree or two warmer. Highs in Denver should hover around 100 degrees. If we make it to the century mark it will not only be a new daily and monthly record, but it will also be the latest 100°F temperature ever observed in Denver. The current latest 100 was set on August 16, 2002.
There is a little bit of relief in our future in the form of a cold front. It’s sitting to our northwest and is set to sweep through the region sometime early on Tuesday. Enjoy the brief cool down because we are right back to the low 90s by Wednesday.
