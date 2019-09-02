Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Labor Day 2019 will be remembered for unusually hot weather across Colorado. Many mountain communities soared into the 80s while the eastern plains and western slope hit the 90s and low 100s.
At Denver International Airport, the official weather station for Denver hit 100 degrees Monday afternoon which set several new records, including a daily and monthly high temperature.
The new record is also historically significant in that it will become the latest 100 degree reading ever observed in Denver, shattering the previous date by more than two weeks, which was August 16, 2002.
It’s the second day in a row with record heat in Colorado. On Sunday, Denver’s temperature hit 98 degrees which set both a daily and monthly high. Record highs were also set in Alamosa, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Cooler temperatures are anticipated for Tuesday thanks to an approaching cold front.
