Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — CRUSH Walls 2019 kicked off in Denver’s River North District on Monday. The week-long art festival, known as CRUSH Week, runs through Sunday.

(credit: CRUSH Walls)

One hundred artists will be taking to the streets to create stunning street art and murals.

(credit: CRUSH Walls)

Crush Week started 10 years ago and has since grown into bustling event. This year kicked off with a party featuring some of the breweries, cideries and distillers in RiNo. Throughout the week there will be DJs and live music.

(credit: CRUSH Walls)

There’s also a youth wall at 2800 Blake Street where kids can create their own street art.

(credit: CRUSH Walls)

Visitors are encouraged to talk to the artists and to take photos.

 

