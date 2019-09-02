Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — CRUSH Walls 2019 kicked off in Denver’s River North District on Monday. The week-long art festival, known as CRUSH Week, runs through Sunday.
One hundred artists will be taking to the streets to create stunning street art and murals.
Crush Week started 10 years ago and has since grown into bustling event. This year kicked off with a party featuring some of the breweries, cideries and distillers in RiNo. Throughout the week there will be DJs and live music.
There’s also a youth wall at 2800 Blake Street where kids can create their own street art.
Visitors are encouraged to talk to the artists and to take photos.
