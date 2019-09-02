Comments
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A tragic accident in Windsor in 2018 led to changes for this year’s Harvest Festival Parade. The new rules follow the death of Bryce Zerby after he fell from a parade float.
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A tragic accident in Windsor in 2018 led to changes for this year’s Harvest Festival Parade. The new rules follow the death of Bryce Zerby after he fell from a parade float.
This year, more police and marshals walked along the route to make sure people were being safe.
Candy was also not allowed to be thrown into the crowd, only handed out.
You must log in to post a comment.