Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — A man trying to get away from police went to great lengths – and heights – to escape, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say 32-year-old Bryan Anthony Bates jumped out of a second story window, which was about 25 feet high, then ran to another apartment, climbed out of a third floor window and up onto the roof. Police say he then jumped from the roof, which was about 50 feet high, onto the roof of an RV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — A man trying to get away from police went to great lengths – and heights – to escape, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say 32-year-old Bryan Anthony Bates jumped out of a second story window, which was about 25 feet high, then ran to another apartment, climbed out of a third floor window and up onto the roof. Police say he then jumped from the roof, which was about 50 feet high, onto the roof of an RV.
KOAA-TV reports the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Bates was issued a summons on an obstruction charge. Police say he also had outstanding warrants on narcotics charges.
No phone number could be found for him, and jail records didn’t indicate if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.