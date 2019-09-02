



The Denver Broncos continue to round out their 53-man roster, signing linebackers Keishawn Bierria and Corey Nelson and cornerback Davontae Harris, the team announced on Monday.

The Broncos also added running back Khalfani Muhammad to their practice squad.

Nelson returns to Denver after playing 53 games for the team from 2014-17. His best season came in 2016, when he started six games for the Broncos and recorded 61 tackles and broke up five passes. Nelson’s journey back to Denver included stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played one game for the Falcons last season.

Bierria re-signs with the Broncos after not making the team’s initial 53-man roster on Saturday. The Broncos sixth round pick from last year’s NFL Draft, played in all 16 games last season as a rookie and made five tackles.

Harris is a second-year player who the Bengals selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He suffered an injury during the 2018 preseason and spent the first 12 games of the season on injured reserve. Harris returned to the field in December and played special teams in three games for the Bengals.

The Broncos also placed quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Jake Butt and running back Theo Riddick on injured reserve. Denver is able to designate two players to return from injured reserve after eight weeks. Lock, Butt and Riddick are currently the only players eligible to return, as they were placed on injured reserve after the initial 53-man roster was formed.

Players placed on injured reserve before Saturday at 2 p.m. are unable to return this season.

The team also announced several jersey numbers for the new players on the roster:

QB Brandon Allen: No. 2

WR Diontae Spencer: No. 11

CB Duke Dawson Jr.: No. 20

CB Davontae Harris: No. 27

LB Corey Nelson: No. 56

OL Corey Levin: No. 62

FB/TE Andrew Beck: No. 83

Several Broncos players also changed numbers:

RB Theo Riddick: No. 21

OL Tyler Jones: No. 63

DL Deyon Sizer: No. 91

The Broncos play the Oakland Raiders in California in the season opener next Monday night at 8:20 p.m.