WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A young man and woman were critically hurt after traveling through an aqueduct pipe in Winter Park Saturday. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the pair were swimming in a canal near Denver Water Board Road just before 2 p.m.
The swimmers were identified as Tiana Ramos, 20, and Duante Manuel, 22, both of Fraser. Investigators said the pair bypassed a metal grate over an aquaduct, then traveled about 100 yards to where the pipe dumps water into a lower canal.
Sheriff’s Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the accident after collecting evidence at the scene. Ramos was found with several injuries in the canal and a responding officer found Manuel unresponsive in the water about 200 yards away.
Ramos and Manuel were flown in a medical helicopter to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where they remain in intensive care in critical condition.
