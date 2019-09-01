(HOODLINE) – Got a hankering for desserts? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
Cuba Bakery & Cafe
Topping the list is Cuba Bakery & Cafe. Located at 15028 E. Mississippi Ave. in Willow Park, it is the highest-rated dessert spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 375 reviews on Yelp.
Mixing Bowl Cookie Dough
Next up is Mixing Bowl Cookie Dough, situated at 5580 S. Parker Road. With five stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score cookie dough desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.
Masha and the Bear
Heather Ridge’s Masha and the Bear, located at 12101 E. Iliff Ave., Suite M, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant, which offers Russian cuisine, 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews.
Sweet Cow
Sweet Cow, which also has a food truck, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 96 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2501 N. Dallas St., Suite 146, in Stanley Market to see for yourself.
Snowl
Last but not least, check out Snowl, which has earned four stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, which also offers coffee, tea, juices and smoothies, at 1930 S. Havana St., Suite 5-6.
Article provided by Hoodline.
You must log in to post a comment.