LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Three photo albums mysteriously left on a woman’s Lakewood porch have been returned to their rightful owner – a U.S. marine. CBS4 introduced you to Christine Gallegos last week.
She says a note left on the albums read, “I’m sorry, but a vet lost all his pics, I’m homeless myself and I would try to get these home. If you know this kid please help.”
Gallegos took to social media in hopes of returning the albums. On Saturday, she was successful.
She and Robert Kennedy connected and exchanged a hug.
He says the albums were stolen from his car, and he’s happy to have them back.
