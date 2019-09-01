  • CBS4On Air

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Three photo albums mysteriously left on a woman’s Lakewood porch have been returned to their rightful owner – a U.S. marine. CBS4 introduced you to Christine Gallegos last week.

(credit: CBS)

She says a note left on the albums read, “I’m sorry, but a vet lost all his pics, I’m homeless myself and I would try to get these home. If you know this kid please help.”

(credit: Christine Gallegos)

Gallegos took to social media in hopes of returning the albums. On Saturday, she was successful.

(credit: Christine Gallegos)

She and Robert Kennedy connected and exchanged a hug.

He says the albums were stolen from his car, and he’s happy to have them back.

