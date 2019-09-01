BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Plans for the Jefferson Parkway were put on hold Sunday afternoon following tests of soil samples which came back positive for plutonium. The parkway was scheduled to break ground near the former Rocky Flats nuclear testing facility.
Broomfield officials shared their decision with CBS4. They say in part, “Given the recent test results and the Council’s feedback, the Parkway is not moving forward at this time. There are no ordinances nor resolutions pending in front of the Broomfield City Council.”
CBS4 reported in August, health experts say one soil sample, taken from Indiana Street between 96th and 120th Avenues, was measured to have 264 pCi/g (picocuries per gram) of plutonium. The acceptable standard for the cleanup after the plant closed is 50 picocuries per gram.
Another portion analyzed from the same soil sample measured 1.5 pCi/g of plutonium. Experts say more sampling and testing are needed to determine what this means for long-term risks.
State experts said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.
The Jefferson Parkway Public Highway Authority is waiting on state experts for further information.
Concerned Coloradans can call the state’s toxicology hotline with specific questions. They also have website for ongoing updates.
You must log in to post a comment.