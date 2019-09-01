LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap children in Littleton. Deputies say it happened Friday night near Wadsworth Boulevard and Belleview Avenue.
Investigators say the man approached some children on Progress Place in a white van. The father of one of the children says he saw the van stop where the children were.
The suspect ordered them to get in, but the children did not. He then drove away.
The driver was described as a Hispanic man, approximately 40-45 years old with dark hair. Deputies say he was wearing a blue polo-type shirt.
Deputies reviewed surveillance video which shows the van appearing to be a new, white Ford cargo van with black trim running along the driver’s side.
They also say the van had a 6-inch Pepsi-like sticker.
If you know who the driver might be, or have any information related to this incident, investigators ask you to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612, or the Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
