DENVER(CBS)- It has been a sizzling start to September taking over our Labor Day Weekend! Sunday’s high at Denver International Airport zoomed up to 98 degrees! This managed to break the daily record high of 97 set in 1995. At the same time that 98 is the hottest temperature Denver has recorded in the month of September.
The September scorching also effected the entire state on Sunday. Greeley made it to 100 degrees with 98 in Fort Collins. Record highs were also broken in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. With 94 and 101 respectively. The states hottest temperature on Sunday was Lamar at 103!
Monday’s high is also on the line as this heatwave continues. The record high for the 2nd of September is 95 degrees. The forecast high for Monday is 99!
99 degrees would not only be a new record for the date but, also beat the monthly record of 98 that was set on Sunday. That temperature would also make it the hottest Labor Day on record for Denver.
