DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure will keep Colorado dry and hot for the rest of your long holiday weekend with high temperatures approaching record levels both today and tomorrow. Denver’s record high for September 1 is 97°F set in 1995.
The heat will go up even more on Labor Day with a high in Denver predicted to hit 99°F. If that happens it will shatter several records, including the all-time hottest September temperature ever measured in the city. The record high for Denver on September 2 is 95°F set in 1983.
A brief shot of cooler air is anticipated by Tuesday but it will only cool parts of northern and northeast Colorado down closer to normal for this time of year. Then it heats right back up for Wednesday and Thursday.
Outside of just a few stray thunderstorms in the mountains we expect most of Colorado to be virtually storm-free until the middle of this week.
