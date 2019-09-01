  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Fees, Denver International Airport


DENVER (CBS4) – Prices at the Denver International Airport parking garage and economy lots are increasing. The increases are now in effect.

Parking Lot      Hourly Rate        Daily Rate
Garage             $5                        $28
Economy          $5                        Days 1-3 $17 per day;
4+ days $15 per day
Valet                 First hour $16;    Days 1-3 $35 per day;
$4 each addt’l.       4+ days $14 per day
Short-Term       $6                      $144
61st & Peña      $3/12 hours       $6

Rates in the popular Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak Shuttle Lots will not increase.

(credit: CBS)

More information about DEN parking options and other transit options are available at FlyDenver.com.

