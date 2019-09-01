Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Prices at the Denver International Airport parking garage and economy lots are increasing. The increases are now in effect.
Parking Lot Hourly Rate Daily Rate
Garage $5 $28
Economy $5 Days 1-3 $17 per day;
4+ days $15 per day
Valet First hour $16; Days 1-3 $35 per day;
$4 each addt’l. 4+ days $14 per day
Short-Term $6 $144
61st & Peña $3/12 hours $6
Rates in the popular Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak Shuttle Lots will not increase.
More information about DEN parking options and other transit options are available at FlyDenver.com.
