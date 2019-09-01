Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – After releasing Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien on Saturday the Broncos signed quarterback Brandon Allen to serve as their backup entering the first week of the regular season.
Allen spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars and Rams. He has no regular season experience.
Allen was a sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after starting 38 games at the University of Arkansas. He finished his college career with 7,463 yards and a school-record 64 touchdowns.
The Broncos also signed:
Andrew Beck FB/TE
Corey Levin G/C
Diontae Spencer WR
