  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Michael Spencer


DENVER (CBS4) – After releasing Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien on Saturday the Broncos signed quarterback Brandon Allen to serve as their backup entering the first week of the regular season.

Brandon Allen of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass at Razorback Stadium on Nov. 15, 2014 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Allen spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars and Rams. He has no regular season experience.

Allen was a sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after starting 38 games at the University of Arkansas. He finished his college career with 7,463 yards and a school-record 64 touchdowns.

The Broncos also signed:

Andrew Beck FB/TE

Corey Levin G/C

Diontae Spencer WR

RELATED: Broncos Trim Roster To 52 Players; Cravens, Hogan Waived 

Michael Spencer

Comments