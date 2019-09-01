Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 3-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle in Aurora on Saturday night. The child was unattended in a parking lot at a wedding venue.
Police responded to North Tower Road near Montview Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators say the child died at the scene and alcohol is not being suspected as a factor.
Further details about the crash have not been released by police.
Online records show the venue is named Victory Grange. It is listed as a historic landmark on the Visit Aurora website.
“Victory is a local member of the Colorado State Grange, a community service oriented, a fraternal organization. Fundraising efforts during WWII and the later 1940s enabled property acquisition and brought Victory Grange Hall to its full opening in 1951,” the website stated.
