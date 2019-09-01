Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The month of August 2019 ended as one of the hottest in recorded weather history for Denver. The average temperature was 75.4 degrees. The daily high temperature hit 90 degrees or higher on 18 days.
The month tied with 2007 as the third warmest August on record for the city. Temperature records for Denver date back to 1872 when the weather station was located downtown. Official records are now kept at Denver International Airport.
The warmest August on record was back in 2011 with an average temperature of 77.0 degrees.
