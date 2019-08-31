



Highland Massage Company

– Want to know where to go when it comes to massage spots in Denver? Here are the top-rated massage offerings in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass (a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings).

5110 W. 38th Ave., West Highland

Highland Massage Company is Denver’s favorite massage spot by the numbers, with 4.4 stars out of 39 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp and 448 fans on Facebook.

“HMC offers a range of therapeutic massage techniques designed to impart optimum benefit to their clients,” explains the business’s profile on ClassPass. “From Swedish massage to deep-tissue work, their experienced therapists are committed to giving customized massages.”

“We are a locally owned, community-minded business dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of our neighbors in the Highland district and throughout Denver,” its Yelp page says.

Back in a Flash Chiropractic and Massage

1940 Pennsylvania St., North Capitol Hill

Also among Denver’s favorites is Back in a Flash Chiropractic and Massage, with 4.6 stars out of 79 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp and 1,031 fans on Facebook.

“Back In A Flash is a high-end wellness center,” states the business’s profile on ClassPass. “Offering chiropractic, massage and float tank services, their focus is helping every client with their wellness goals.”

“Back in a Flash Chiropractic was developed with one goal in mind: give our patients high-quality chiropractic care at an affordable price,” the business says on its Yelp page. “We believe everyone should have the privilege to receive chiropractic, rather than only be available to people with top insurance.”

Matrix Fitness and Spa

925 Lincoln St., Capitol Hill

With 4.6 stars out of 84 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp and 2,139 fans on Facebook, Matrix Fitness and Spa has garnered plenty of local fans.

“For your spa day, you’ll surround yourself with a plush decor and the tranquil sound of fountains as you replenish your mind, re-hydrate your body and rejuvenate your spirit with complimentary fruit-infused water, hot tea or wine,” says the business’s ClassPass profile. “They also provide robe and sandal service.”

Moyer Total Wellness

1325 S. Colorado Blvd., Cory – Merrill

With 4.8 stars out of 224 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp and 1,141 fans on Facebook, Moyer Total Wellness holds its own among the competition.

“Moyer Total Wellness is a premier ClassPass Wellness venue,” according to the business’s profile on ClassPass.

“If you are looking for a relaxing massage or chiropractic care, we will help you feel your best. Our massage therapists are certified in deep tissue massage, sports massage, yogassage, facial massage, Thai massage, prenatal massage, couples massage and foot massage therapy,” the business’s Yelp page says.

Freedom Bodyworx

1660 S. Albion St., Suite 426, Virginia Village

With four stars out of five reviews on Yelp and 63 fans on Facebook, Freedom Bodyworx is another popular local pick.

“Freedom Bodyworx is a small therapeutic massage practice focused on restoring and maintaining wellness and balance,” according to the business’s ClassPass profile. “Whether you want to regain lost range of motion, reduce chronic or acute pain, correct your posture, support your body through vigorous exercise routines or simply take a moment to enjoy yourself, they can help you do that.”

“At Freedom Bodyworx, our therapists are not required to charge more for appropriate treatment and have ample time between appointments to do follow-up and work with clients to create treatment plans that support our client’s wellness goals,” the business’s Yelp page says.

Article provided by Hoodline.