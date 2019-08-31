PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have contained 50% of the Shawnee Peak Fire burning in Park County. The fire burned 55 acres of the Lost Creek Wilderness.
The fire started on Aug. 26. Officials say lightning caused the fire.
More than 160 firefighters have responded. On Friday, they were taken to Shawnee for showers, food and some rest.
On Saturday, they returned to the perimeter and continued to “dry mop” on the eastern and southeastern side.
Crews expect gusty wind and some thunderstorms in the afternoon. No structures are threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered.
Multiple trails are closed, including the Ben Tyler North trailhead, but not the Colorado Trail.
