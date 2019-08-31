



Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught one of the two bear cubs seen on surveillance video before its mother and a homeowner fought each other. The attack happened in Pine on Monday night.

The mother was later caught and euthanized. Until now, neither of the cubs had been found.

Officers say one of the cubs was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility near Del Norte. They hope to rehabilitate the cub and change its behavior of relying on trash and human food.

“The original problem here with the incident in Pine this week was no one called originally to try and change the behavior of the sow,” CPW said on social media on Saturday.

The homeowners in Pine admit they left bird feeders outside.

Wildlife officers used the capture to help educate homeowners and children about bear biology and living with wildlife. The second cub has still not been found.

During rehabilitation, experts reduce human contact allowing the animals to grow physically and socially with other like animals. The cub will eat as if it were in the wild.

The cub will be kept as it prepares for hibernation and will eventually be released back into the wild.

