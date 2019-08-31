Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – MuckFest MS is an obstacle course through mud, and a fundraiser for the National MS Society. More than 2,000 people are expected to take part. The 5K course requires no training, and accommodates any level of athlete.
All of the money raised at MuckFest goes to support the National MS Society. The Society’s mission is to stop MS in its tracks. MuckFest participants have raised more than $30 million for the Society. The National MS Society has provided $35 million to MS research, it provides support services to MS patients, and education to the community.
MuckFest is Saturday, September 14, starting at 9 a.m. It’s at Salisbury North in Parker.
LINK: Register for MuckFest MS
You must log in to post a comment.