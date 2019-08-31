(CBS4) – Emergency crews from Colorado are on their way to Florida as Hurricane Dorian churns closer to East Coast. Some of those members are part of the Colorado Task Force 1 made up of firefighters from several departments.
They left Friday night from Littleton. Their focus will be water search and rescue.
“Our training is better than its ever been before and that’s just a nod to the task force… our equipment is better. And these are all based off of lessons we’ve learned in past hurricanes,” said Ryan Thomas, a Captain with Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins.
More than 20 volunteers and staff members from Colorado and Wyoming are on their way to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Dorian. Relief workers will support thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Dorian as the storm continues to grow stronger. pic.twitter.com/n1pdcn1sQc
— CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) August 31, 2019
Members of the Colorado Chapter of the American Red Cross are also on the way to help where needed.
You must log in to post a comment.