By Karen Leigh


SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

Read more about some of the stories on this week’s show below:

Denver 12-Year-Old Pays It Forward With Backpack Giveaway

Teen Seeks Help Finishing Treat Bags For Shelter Dogs

Strangers Organize Search For Sentimental Locket Lost At Golf Course

New Song Honors Sancy Shaw, Colorado Mother Killed By Drunk Driver

Calendar links:

See links from this week’s show:

Louisville’s Fall Festival and Labor Day Parade: louisvilleco.gov

Healthy Farmers Markets in Adams County

Day Of Service

Karen Leigh

