



Cody’s Cafe And Bar

– Looking for a mouthwatering Asian fusion meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Asian fusion spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is Cody’s Cafe and Bar, which features Asian and Italian dishes and tapas. Located at 10203 E. Iliff Ave. in Dayton Triangle, it is the highest-rated Asian fusion restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 286 reviews on Yelp.

Tokyo Joe’s

Next up is Tokyo Joe’s, situated at 13950 E. Mississippi Ave. in Sable Ridge. With four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant, serving poke and Asian dishes, has proven to be a local favorite.

Bangkok Tokyo

Bangkok Tokyo, located at 6020 S. Gun Club Road, Unit E5, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant four stars out of 169 reviews.

Yong Gung

Yong Gung, a Korean and Chinese restaurant in Village East, is another go-to, with four stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2040 S. Havana St. to see for yourself.

P & Y Cafe

Check out P & Y Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese and Korean spot at 2769 S. Parker Road.

Article provided by Hoodline.