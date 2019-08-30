



– Denver Police arrested and charged a woman Monday after a hit-and-run crash on West Colfax Avenue over the weekend. Ginger Montoya, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

David Montoya was critically injured in the crash. Investigators say he was hit while driving a moped near Stuart Street around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

“(It was) traumatizing, to know that was your son thrown around like a rag doll,” said Edward Barcelon, the victim’s father.

Montoya’s brother, Edward Montoya, said he drove by the scene of the crash shortly after it happened, but wasn’t aware his brother was the victim.

“We saw cop cars and tape,” Edward Montoya said. “There was just a (moped) laying on the floor. Then, I told my wife, ‘I hope that wasn’t my brother.’”

Hours later, the Montoya family learned the victim was indeed their loved one.

“It is terrible. I hope nobody ever has to go through this,” Edward Barcelon said.

Surveillance video, courtesy of Big Daddy’s Pizza, shows the crash clearly in the background. In the video, you can see the driver and Montoya collide; the driver proceeds to take a left turn, leaving Montoya on the ground.

For days, the family believed the suspect was still in the run. During their interview with CBS4, they said they spent countless hours canvassing the streets trying to find the suspect or the vehicle involved.

The family said it wasn’t until CBS4’s Dillon Thomas called them to say Denver Police made an arrest, that they knew a suspect was identified.

The suspect is not known to the family. The family said the last name similarities was a coincidence. They said they were disappointed in Denver Police for not notifying them of the status of the investigation.

In the meantime, they said they hoped Ginger Montoya was remorseful for originally leaving the scene of the collision.

“I don’t see how anybody could be so heartless,” said Edward Barcelon. “If it was an accident, it was an accident. But, what makes it worse is you just left, and you didn’t even bother to stop and see if whoever you hit was okay.”

Montoya remains in the intensive care unit at Denver Health. His family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover medical bills. They say Montoya has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, including healing from broken ribs, a broken femur, brain swelling, a collapsed lung, and an ear that had to be reattached.