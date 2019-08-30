DENVER (CBS4)– Speed limit reductions are being put in place as part of Denver’s “Vision Zero” campaign. The idea is to reduce the number of traffic-related deaths in Denver.
Crews began replacing speed limit sign with reduced speed limits along four streets. Last week crews installed higher profile pedestrian crossing signs warning drivers about crossings in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths.
The reduced speed limit signs were placed on Evans Avenue between Federal Boulevard and Huron, around Cherry Creek, and a stretch of Peoria at 56th Avenue.
The Evans Avenue stretch drops the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph. Denver says speeding was a factor in more than half of the deadly crashes in 2015.
“We know we have a speeding issue in Denver. Speeding is one of the main causes of accidents in Denver, so we are going to lower some limits to get people to slow down,” said Nancy Kuhn with Denver Public Works.
The city targeted the streets with the highest number of crashes with deaths and injuries for reduced limits. The new signs include red flags to call attention to the change.
Denver will also place sign boards along the streets with changes to explain the drop in speed limits.
So far this year, 55 people have died on Denver streets.
