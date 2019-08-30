DENVER (CBS4) – The final Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium at Mile High did not keep tailgaters from starting their day early. They gathered outside the stadium, enjoying food and the company of friends on Friday hours before the game.

“We’ve been coming down here for a long time,” said Nate Caldwell, a Colorado State University fan. “Moving into the new stadium we tried to upgrade our footprint with the bus.”

He traveled to Denver from Windsor in a bus he customized to show off his pride for the Rams. Family and friends join him at this game and other tailgates year after year. Caldwell says the game belongs by the two campuses so he applauds the decision to move it away from Denver.

“I’m okay with it,” said Dennis Allen, a University of Colorado fan. “This game is for the students, it isn’t for me, no matter how much the fans want to think it is.”

Allen has supported the CU Buffs for almost 50 years. He hasn’t missed a game since the series came to Mile High. He agrees with Caldwell that the game needs to be closer to both schools. But some of the other regular tailgaters next to him enjoy a location in the middle of all the fans and alumni.

“Hopefully we can keep this tradition going, it keeps us together and it makes it an awesome time,” said Juan Lopez.

Lopez reunites with friends he met in the Air Force each year at this game. He says they will try to keep seeing each other as the game moves between Boulder and Fort Collins depending on the season.

The rivalry dates back to 1893 and has enjoyed an NFL venue as its home since 1998. A setting that highlights the two football teams in a flattering light when both programs are performing well. But in recent years, their poor performance convinces fans like Allen that a large stadium does not hold the same meaning for the rivalry.

“It’s better when both teams are competitive, in both of their conferences,” he said. “It makes it better to watch, it makes it better for the state of Colorado.”

The last game for these two teams at Broncos Stadium is Friday at 8 p.m. The next game will be in Fort Collins on Sept. 5, 2020, falling on the long holiday weekend.

“We’re looking forward to it, going back to campus,” said Caldwell. “It will be more a college experience, bring people back to campus.”