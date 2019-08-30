  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4)DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High Flea Market has a new attraction called the Heritage Big Wheel. It’s a 60 foot ferris wheel that came from the now-closed Heritage Square in Jefferson County.

Staff with the flea market refurbished the ferris wheel because they say they didn’t want the wheel to leave the state.

A portion of the tickets to ride the ferris wheel goes to the nonprofit Super Heroes 4 Charity.

The Mile High Flea Market is located in Henderson in Adams County. Get more information at milehighfleamarket.com.

