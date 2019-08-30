Filed Under:Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo has another new resident. A Sumatran Orangutan has arrived from Minnesota.

Jaya is 11 years old and was brought to the zoo to become a mate for 12-year-old Eirina.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

Zookeepers say they’re already getting along great.

With any luck, they’ll be able to help their critically endangered species.

